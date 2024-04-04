Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed solidarity with the Republic of China (Taiwan) after they were hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves while speaking on state radio, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, to the injured he wished them successful recoveries.

“But I want to begin this morning by expressing our solidarity with the government and people of Taiwan, and at this moment of a real national tragedy arising from the earthquake on the eastern side of Taiwan. And to the families of those who have died, we express our sincerest condolences, and those who are injured, we are hoping that you recover, and that we don’t have any more deaths, and that those who are under the rubble, we try to pray Almighty God that the authority is able to find them, and that they’ll survive.” Dr. Gonsalves said

The Embassy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in The Republic of China (Taiwan) on Wednesday assured the public that all Vincentians in the country have been accounted for, following the earthquake.

Rescue teams on Thursday were trying to reach more than 600 people in eastern Taiwan following the strongest earthquake to hit the island in decades, as the number of people injured passed 1,000.

Aftershocks continued to rattle the island a day after the 7.4 magnitude quake struck just south of Hualien County, the worst-affected region, killing at least 10 people, buckling buildings and triggering landslides.