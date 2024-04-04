Anticipation is building at Antigua Cruise Port (ACP) as the destination nears the milestone of welcoming its 500,000 cruise passengers this season.

Currently, approximately 429,000 visitors have arrived via cruise ships alone, and Rawle Reynolds, the operations manager at ACP, anticipates reaching the mark soon.

“We require another 70,000 passengers to reach that goal, and we should achieve it before the end of April,” Reynolds stated.

The year 2024 has proven to be phenomenal for the cruise sector in Antigua. On January 4, Antigua Cruise Port set a remarkable record by hosting over 10,000 passengers in a single day.

This trend continued on March 12, when ACP made history by welcoming an astonishing 15,808 passengers from five cruise ships into St John’s and a sixth ship into Falmouth Harbour.

This record-breaking achievement coincided with the end of an extremely successful homeporting season, during which P&O Cruises’ Arvia, Emerald Sakara, Royal Clipper, and SeaDream Yacht Club selected Antigua Cruise Port as their home port of choice.