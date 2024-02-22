Guyana’s new ambassador to Venezuela, Dr Richard Van West-Charles, has presented his credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and pledging to work towards advancing the relations between the two countries.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that Dr Van West-Charles had presented his credentials during a ceremony held at the Miraflores Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

It said that President Maduro requested the Guyanese diplomat “to convey a message of high regard to President Ali, stating his great respect for the President and the people of Guyana.

“The presentation of credentials signifies the commitment of Guyana and Venezuela to uphold diplomatic norms and pursue avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation,” the statement said.

The two countries have an ongoing territorial dispute over the ownership of the Essequibo region, which makes up about two-thirds of Guyana and is home to 125,000 of the country’s 800,000 citizens.