To improve access to water in areas of southern Grenada the water system serving the south of the Caribbean Island will be significantly upgraded under a US $20.7 million grant from the Government of the United Kingdom, through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF), administered by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The upgrade project, unveiled by officials from the Government of Grenada, the United Kingdom, and the CDB, in St George’s, will be executed by Grenada’s National Water and Sewerage Authority.

A statement from the CDB says the intervention will increase the availability of safe drinking water and improve water resources management in the country’s southern region.

Work is slated to begin later this year and run until early 2026.

Although the entire island of Grenada is affected by limited water supply in the driest months, the urban areas of southern St George, where most of the residential, tourism, and commercial activity occur, are particularly affected. Approximately 15,000 people, just over 14 per cent of Grenada’s population, will benefit from the intervention.