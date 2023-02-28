Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has issued an invitation to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to attend discussions with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the need for reparatory justice for the ills of British colonialism.

According to Loop News, Mitchell issued the call as he received an apology from members of the wealthy Trevelyan family for their ancestors’ role in enslaving over 1,000 Africans at their six plantations.

“As a head of government, I want to take this opportunity to join in a public request to my fellow head of government of the United Kingdom to accept our kind invitation to commence dialogue in an open, transparent, frank and dignified manner to talk of the need for reparative justice for the citizens of CARICOM,” he stated.

Mitchell’s call for a dialogue with Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez echoed one made by Laura Trevelyan as she and members of her family apologised to Grenada.