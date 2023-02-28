The Stubbs Police Youth Club has successfully launched its Male-to-Male mentorship program on Saturday 25th February 2023, at the Stubbs Gospel Hall Church under the theme “A role to play; realizing my potential”.

Fourteen (14) secondary school boys from form’s one to five were attached to eleven (11) mentors for a period of one year with quarterly evaluation sessions.

According to the club, the overall objective of the program is to increase positive behaviors and reduce risk among boys in our community and by extension the country, and Improve confidence and self-worth in order to help them make healthy choices and reach their full potential.

Keynote speaker at the launch was Mr. Stanley Browne General Manager of Sagicor. Mr. Browne in his remarks urged the mentees to ” become the best you can be, if you can dream it, you can live it, set goals and do not limit yourself, talent alone is not enough, be prepared to work hard”