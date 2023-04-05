An outbreak of acute gastroenteritis is occurring in Grenada with over 300 cases reported in the last three weeks.

Grenada Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles brought the update to the public at Tuesday’s Post Cabinet briefing.

He says the Ministry of Health confirms Grenada is experiencing an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis characterised by the following symptoms- nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and watery diarrhoea. Some individuals may have a fever and muscle pain.

Dr Charles says this increase in cases was noticed about three weeks ago, and in the last three weeks, a total of 345 cases were reported. This is compared to 70 cases that occurred during the same time in 2022.

Grenada CMO says all age groups are affected but most cases are being seen in the 1 to 4 years age group and 25 to 44 years age group.

The CMO says testing of samples has revealed the cause of the outbreak to be norovirus, however, rotavirus and E.coli, two organisms that also cause acute gastroenteritis, were also identified.