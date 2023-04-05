A farmer of Prickly Pole in Claremont, St Ann, Jamaica is now in hot water after allegedly robbing another farmer of 23 goats.

Floyd Johnson, 28, is facing charges of robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent after the incident in his community on February 12.

Reports from Jamaican police are that Johnson was among a group of men who forced open the door to the other farmer’s dwelling and attacked him with machetes and stones.

The victim attempted to flee, but his attackers chased and chopped him. He was then reportedly tied up and robbed of cash, farming appliances and 23 goats.

The man managed to free himself and was assisted by residents to seek medical treatment.

Johnson was subsequently arrested by Jamaican police and charged. His court date is being arranged, the police said.