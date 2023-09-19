Great Britain will face off against Serbia in the quarter finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga.

The knockout stage of the competition, which Great Britain last won in 2015, will be played between November 21st and 26th.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who won with the nation in 2010, says the competition is his top priority for the rest of the season.

The Davis Cup is the premier international team event in men’s tennis. It is run by the International Tennis Federation and is contested annually between teams from over 140 competing countries.

It is described by the organisers as the “World Cup of Tennis”, and the winners are referred to as the World Champions.