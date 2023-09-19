Eight people are now dead following the crash of a Kenyan military helicopter near the Somalia border.

The Department of Defense (DoD) said the Air Force helicopter crashed while on night patrol.

The cause of the crash in the country of Lamu was not immediately clear. Kenyan defense forces operate in the area to help deter the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group, based across the border in Somalia.

Kenyan troops are also in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia to help in fighting al-Shabab.

The Kenyan forces deployed to Somalia in 2011, but there are now plans to withdraw the multinational forces as Somali troops take over responsibility for their country’s security, Al Jazeera reports.

Al-Shabab has increased attacks in Kenya in recent months, killing dozens of people in the border region as the rebels feel pressure from a Somali military offensive launched last year after the election of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president in May.