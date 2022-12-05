Dancehall deejay Govana is mourning the loss of his sister, known as Samantha, who reportedly passed away while recovering from cosmetic surgery.

The Loyalty deejay took to Instagram on Saturday (December 3, 2022) to share the news of the tragic loss.

Dr. Jean F. Laurent B., the surgeon in the Dominican Republic who reportedly worked on Samantha, defended himself on social media.

“I did her surgery she was fine just passed away 4 days post op by probably a blood clot. I am one of the most safest surgeon because I care so much my patient my friend but sometimes is hard to understand things can happen in the post op,” he wrote in a comment.

As news continued to spread about the incident, popular Dominican Republic-based plastic surgery outfit Designer Bodys issued an official statement to current and prospective clients, who seemingly caught cold feet.