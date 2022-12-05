England pulled off one of their greatest victories with a 74-run win over Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

With the sun dropping at the end of a tension-filled final day, England took the final wicket with only minutes of light remaining.

In scenes reminiscent of England’s famous victory in the dark in Karachi in 2000, Jack Leach trapped Naseem to leave Pakistan 268 all out, 75 short of their target of 343.

That England were in a position to win was thanks to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who gave a masterful exhibition of reverse-swing bowling to claim four wickets each.