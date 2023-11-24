A German tourist in the Bahamas is now missing following a shark attack.

The attack took place near West End on Tuesday, Loop News reports.

According to police reports, the woman was participating in a diving excursion in the Tiger Beach area when she encountered the shark.

“After briefly surfacing, she disappeared and has not resurfaced since. Only her diving equipment has been recovered as rescue efforts continue,” police said.

This follows another incident in August when the police found the body of a man floating at Saunders Beach with injuries they said were consistent with a shark attack.

In June, an American woman was attacked by a shark in waters south of Taino Beach, Grand Bahama.