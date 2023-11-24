The Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU) has provided support to the Police Christmas Caroling Contest, in the form of a $5000 donation.

The cheque was handed over to the Commissioner of Police Enville Williams by the PCCU’s Manager Mrs. Ayanna Samuel, during a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters.

The PCCU’s Manager conveyed her organization’s elation at collaborating with the police force for this remarkable event. She highlighted the shared goal of bringing Christmas cheer to the community and providing a platform for the talents of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) members.

Commissioner Williams expressed sincere appreciation for the Credit Union’s generous donation, emphasizing its significant role in fostering enduring relationships with corporate partners.

The Police Christmas Caroling Contest is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Central Police Station, commencing at 7:30 pm. Sixteen groups are anticipated to participate, with eight in the juniors and eight in the seniors’ category.