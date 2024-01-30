The Everton football club’s appeal hearing over their 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules will begin on Wednesday January 31st.

The hearing in front of an appeal board is expected to last three days with an outcome expected to be revealed by mid-February.

Everton was handed the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history in November, after being found to have breached the Premier League’s financial rules.

The punishment is the biggest sporting sanction in the competition’s history and left Everton 19th in the table.

The club admitted to the breach but said they were “shocked and disappointed” at the severity of the punishment.