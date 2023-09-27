The former head coach of Spain’s World Cup-winning side Jorge Vilda is being investigated as part of the criminal case against Luis Rubiales.

On August 20th, President of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the mouth during the World Cup final; a kiss she says was not consensual.

Rubiales has denied the allegations of sexual assault and coercion.

Vilda was sacked during the fallout over this behavior and is set to appear before Spain’s National Court on October 10th, 2023.

According to Spanish media, Vilda is currently being investigated for the part he allegedly played in the coercion of Hermosos, who said that pressure was put on her, her family and friends to defend Rubiales’ actions.

Vilda has denied such claims.