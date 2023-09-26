Sandals Resorts International believes that St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ local products and experiences should be at the forefront of a visitors experience on the island.

Managing Director at Sandals Resorts International Winston Anderson while delivering remarks at a media launch this week made this statement.

Mr. Anderson in acknowledging the contributions of stakeholders across various sectors said that Sandals is excited to work with them going forward.

“We’re excited to work with you because the truth is that we believe strongly in ensuring that items that are produced locally are used and experienced. Our guests today are all about culture, they’re all about experiencing the culture,” he said.

There are 20 Sandals and Beaches Resorts on 10 islands across the Caribbean: Jamaica, Antigua, St Lucia, Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Curaçao, Turks & Caicos, and now St Vincent.

The Sandal’s Beaches Resort at Buccament Bay, comprising 350 rooms, is projected to be open in the first quarter of 2024.