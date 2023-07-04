Ben Brereton Diaz, the former Blackburn Rovers striker has joined Spanish La Liga side Villareal after his contract ended with the Championship club.

The 24-year old who joined Blackburn in January 2019 from Nottingham Forest scored 47 goals in 177 Rover appearances and joins Villareal on a four year deal.

Last season he scored nine goals in 43 league appearances as the club missed out on the play-offs.

Having switched allegiance to Chile after coming through England’s youth set-up, he unexpectedly spearheaded the South American nation’s 2021 Copa America campaign.

Chile narrowly lost to Brazil at the quarter-final stage and in all; Brereton Diaz has scored seven goals in 20 caps.