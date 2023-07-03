The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has added another tool which will aid in the execution of their duties.

On Thursday June 29th the RSVGPF launched a mobile application for the Traffic Department to view vehicle data digitally.

The IT Department of the RSVGPF has collaborated with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) and Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to develop the Android Mobile Application.

Software Developer at the NTRC Cyron Cyrus said that the app was tailored to the needs of the police force, and utilizes information and existing equipment already at their disposal.

“This mobile was tailored to the needs of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, making use of existing equipment and data at the disposal, all while taking into consideration the cultural context of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Now that last part is very important as it was necessary to create something that meshes well with existing systems and protocols while drastically improving efficiency. I’m sure that this app will be put to good use by the officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force as they carry out their daily duties to increase efficiency and effectiveness,” he said.

Head of the RSVGPF’s IT Department Sergeant Syon Shoy provided an example of a scenario where the new application can be utilized.

“For example, let us say the traffic department or the officers are doing stop and search and we want to verify information stated on the driver’s license or motor vehicle registration, the officers will be able to view and verify existing information like driver’s licenses and vehicle registration in real time on a portable device,” he said.

Sergeant Shoy said that this new system will make crime solving a lot easier for police.