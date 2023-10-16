Police in Jamaica have made an account for thirty-five Haitians who landed in Long Bay Portland on Sunday.

Reports state the group consists of 27 adult males, 3 adult females, 4 female children and one male child.

It is alleged that some changed their clothes and disappeared after they landed. Police were reported seen going through hilly sections of Long Bay in search of the missing Haitians.

According to Jamaica Observer, this is the third set of Haitians that have arrived in Portland and the second set in Long Bay.

Thirty-six Haitians landed in Long Bay on September 9th 2023 and were sent back to Haiti shortly after.

Reports state that the remaining Haitians were taken to the Port Antonio Health Centre for screening and processing, while a team from the Red Cross gave support with clothing, toiletries and food.

They are currently being hosted at two police stations I the parish.