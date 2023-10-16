Seventy-one year old Joseph Czuba has been charged with murder and hate crimes after allegedly stabbing a six year old boy to death because he was Muslim.

Czuba is accused of killing Wadea Al-Fayyoume and seriously wounding his mother in Plainfield, Illinois.

Czuba said to be landlord to the mother and son, allegedly targeted the pair because of their religion and the ongoing conflict between Hamas an Israel.

President of the United States, Joe Biden has said that he was sickened by Saturday’s attack.

He said, “The horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are.”

According to authorities, Thirty-two year old Hanaan Shahin was attacked by her landlord, who had a military-style knife with a seven inch blade, and ran to the bathroom to call the police.

She suffered more than a dozen stab wounds but is expected to survive.

Her son, Wadea, was stabbed more than two dozen times in the attack and later died in hospital.