St. Lucia’s Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs has announced that as of October 23rd, up until August 1st, 2025, sanitary napkins will be price-controlled.

This follows an impact study conducted by the Consumer Affairs Department which revealed that the prices of these essential items did not reflect the 12.5% reduction in VAT that has been implemented by the government on August 2nd, 2023.

As a result, Cabinet Ministers approved an amendment to the price control order to add sanitary napkins to the list of price-controlled items.

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs wishes to inform the general public that effective October 23rd, 2023 until August 1st, 2025, sanitary napkins will be price-controlled.

This action became necessary after an impact study conducted by the Consumer Affairs Department revealed that the prices of these essential items did not reflect the expected 12.5% reduction in Value Added Tax implemented by the Government of Saint Lucia from August 2nd, 2023.

The government also approved a maximum wholesale mark-up of 30% and a maximum retail mark-up of 35% on these items.