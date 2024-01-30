Dancehall legend Bounty Killer says that the clash songs currently being rolled out in the dancehall arena are distasteful and lack marketability.

He said that current state of clashing is contributing to the downfall of the appeal of the art overall.

In a post on Instagram he said: “Clashing isn’t a bad thing but the way it’s going today isn’t marketable and is very distasteful… no boundaries or guidelines… can’t work sponsors or corporate not looking”

His comments on clashing came after a fan asked whether he felt that fellow Dancehall legend Sean Paul was right about clashing being bad for the genre.

Bounty Killer possibly has the record for engaging in the most lyrical clashes in Dancehall history.

In May 2021, the Kill or Be Killed artist had made it clear that he had no regrets about his lyrical battles, but instead delighted in the fact that he has lived up to his name Warlord, by engaging in the long string of high-profile lyrical and personal feuds with his own mentees, mentors, rival artistes, former friends and collaborators.