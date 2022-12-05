Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after completing a six-month mission aboard China’s space station.

They left for space on 5 June to oversee the final construction stage of the Tiangong space station, which was completed in November.

The crew touched down on board the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft on Sunday in China’s autonomous region of Inner Mongolia.

China’s space agency declared the mission a “complete success”.

Commander Chen Dong and his teammates said they were feeling well after landing, in audio aired by state broadcaster CCTV.

Staff at the landing site carried the crew out of the exit capsule, which about nine hours after undocking from the space station.