A new series about the “Dark Side of Kids TV” will feature former Nickelodeon child star Drake Bell sharing his account of abuse he says he experienced while working in entertainment as a minor.

A new clip from the upcoming docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV”shows Bell, now 37, taking a seat as he prepares to speak.

“Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender,” according to a press release about the Investigation Discovery series.

Investigation Discovery is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Brothers Discovery.

Bell appeared in a variety of film and tv projects before going on to star in Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh” from 2004 – 2007.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” will premiere across two nights, Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18 on ID.