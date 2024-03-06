Vincentian Sherrill-Ann Mason, has been recognized and awarded by the Medgar Evers College for her outstanding work and service to the academic institution.

This recognition came as part of the college’s Women’s History Month activities which kicked off on Monday March 4th.

Miss Mason was among four women who garnered the Employee Recognition Award.

In her acceptance speech she said “I remind us a lot of this is why we show up every day at this amazing college. Because these students that come through these doors, they are depending on us every day. And every day we need to commit to making sure that the service that we give is steeped in excellence.”

Sherrill-Ann Mason is also the Chairperson of the Brooklyn-based St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York, Inc.

Miss Mason received congratulations from Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America Rondy McIntosh in a post that read “We are extremely proud of our Vincentian diasporan sister, Sherrill-Ann Haywood, for being recognized and awarded by the Medgar Evers College for her outstanding work and service to the academic institution. We are proud of you and the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the USA salutes you”

Medgar Evers College is a public college in New York City. It is a senior college of the City University of New York, offering baccalaureate and associate degrees.