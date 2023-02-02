Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has reported he held constructive talks with Sir Dennis Byron on the Electoral Reform report, submitted to the Government of Dominica in December.

Skerrit told a press conference earlier this week, the consultation with the renowned Caribbean jurist took place on Monday, January 23.

Prime Minister Skerrit said that it was a very constructive engagement where they looked at some of Sir Byron’s recommendations, noting that he has no issues with the recommendations.

Dominica’s Prime Minister said following the discussion, it was determined that action can be taken in parliament in April of this year to have the necessary legislation passed.

The Government of Dominica engaged Sir Dennis Byron in 2020 to advance efforts towards electoral reform.

Electoral reform has been hotly debated among Dominica’s political parties for several years, and was a front-burner issue in the lead-up to the December 6, 2022 polls.