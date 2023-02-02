Barbados will now act as the centre of excellence for the faculty of medicine to train soldiers and officers and work with regional and international security partners to improve and enhance responses from all participants in the short, medium and long-term.

“Barbados will maintain responsibility for medical response. We will also maintain responsibility for non-commissioned officer developmental training and also for drill and ceremonial,” said the Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force Commodore Errington Shurland.

This was one of the decisions that came out of talks during the UK Caribbean Defence Heads Conference held at Hilton Barbados, Loop News reports.

The defence and security forces across the Caribbean will now be centres of excellence for various aspects of tactical response and training, with Barbados acting as the centre of excellence for Medical Response, Trinidad and Tobago maintaining responsibility for maritime training, Jamaica having their military academy and The Bahamas being the centre for excellence for drones.