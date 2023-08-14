National athlete and well-known cyclist from Dominica, Bram Sanderson, lost his life in a road accident.

According to local reports, Sanderson, 30, was involved in a crash which occurred in Antigua.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. It is reported Sanderson was riding the motorcycle with a passenger, who had to be hospitalized.

Sanderson succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to hospital.

The news of his passing has hit the island of Dominica hard.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit issued condolences on behalf of the Government of Dominica on Sanderson’s death.

The Dominica Olympic Committee and Dominica Commonwealth Games Association in a post on its Facebook page extended condolences to the friends and family of Bram Sanderson on his recent passing.

It says Bram Sanderson was a national athlete who represented Dominica in multiple sports including Kayaking and Cycling at both the regional and international level.