The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating two armed robberies that occurred on Saturday on St Kitts. The incidents occurred at Ram’s Supermarket at Camps, and Ram’s Supermarket at Bird Rock respectively.

Preliminary investigations indicate that at approximately 6:30 pm on August 12, four (4) armed and masked assailants wearing ‘hoodies’ rushed into the Ram’s Supermarket at Camps. The assailants robbed four of the cashier’s stations and the vault of a large sum of money before fleeing the scene in a waiting car.

Then, at approximately 7:55 pm, four (4) armed and masked assailants dressed in all black entered Ram’s Supermarket at Bird Rock. The assailants also stole a large sum of cash from the cashiers and the vault before making their getaway in a waiting car.

The scenes of both incidents were processed by the Crime Scene Unit and items of evidential value were collected.

The investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

In alignment with its “zero tolerance” approach to crime and violence, the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) said it has increased its investigative capacity to address the recent spate of robberies, especially.