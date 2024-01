Novak Djokovic celebrated his 100th match at the Australian Open with a dominant victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach the fourth round.

Top seed Djokovic showed the best form of his title defence so far to beat the 30th seed.

It keeps the 36-year-old on course for a 25th Grand Slam title, which would take him clear of the all-time record held by Australian Margaret Court.

He will play France’s Adrian Mannarino or American 16th seed Ben Shelton next.