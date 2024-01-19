Hip Hop mogul Diddy wants his accuser, Jane Doe unmasked ahead of the upcoming trial where the victim claims that she was raped by him, former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre, and another man while she was a high school student visiting his studio in New York.

According to AllHipHop, the victim has asked the court to allow her case to proceed anonymously, but Diddy’s lawyer, Jonathan D. Davis, has filed documents asking the court to reject that request and allow the trial in open court.

The defense filed a brief this week and asked U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke to seal the opposition response because it could reveal the woman because she has a “public facing identity.”

In the meantime, Jane Doe’s lawyer also responded to the request by Diddy and Pierre’s lawyers. In a statement to the media, Attorney Douglas Wigdor decried the move by the defendants.

Diddy faces two other lawsuits, while Harve Pierre faces a separate one filed by an intern.

The lawsuits were filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which expired on Thanksgiving Day last year.