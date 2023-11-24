Dancehall star Dexta Daps is set to release his Trilogy album on his 38th birthday.

According to DancheHallMag.com the artiste said he will be gifting his fans his third studio album on January 12th.

The project titled “Trilogy” will have 15 tracks, and will showcase the many faces of Dexta Daps.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, he shared an intricate image of himself from behind, with white body paint that seems to display the tracklist for his new album.

His 12-track debut project, Intro was released in 2017. It included his infamous Intro Short Film for his single Bring It To The Owna, starring himself and Lady Ice.

VENT, released in 2020, comprised 16 tracks, including favorites like Leave Her Alone, the flagship track Vent, Call Me If, Twinkle, Obviously featuring Beenie Man, and Breaking News.

The album reached No. 10 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. His second career Billboard entry was Bop, a collab with Afrobeats star Davido, which peaked at No. 22 on the US Afrobeats Songs chart.