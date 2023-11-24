England Test captain Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for the 2024 Indian Premier League in order to manage his workload and fitness.

All-rounder Stokes, 32, is due to have knee surgery before England’s five-match Test series in India next year.

Stokes was Chennai Super Kings’ most expensive signing for the 2023 IPL but played just twice due to injury issues.

A statement from CSK said their “management is supportive” of Stokes’ “decision to manage his workload”.

Stokes scored only 15 runs and bowled one over for 18 runs in his two appearances for the Super Kings in the 2023 competition.