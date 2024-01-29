The following is an official statement from Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force:

Reports of allegations of abuse and misbehavior by police officers towards a 10-year-old minor have been drawn to the attention of the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, and other senior-ranking members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF). The officers implicated in the allegation were paraded before the Acting Commissioner of Police earlier today (29.01.24) at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Police Headquarters in Kingstown.

Consequently, an immediate investigation into the matter has been launched, and the appropriate action will be taken upon completion of the said investigation. A senior police officer attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) – South Central Division was assigned to conduct the investigation.

The public is asked to bear with the police as we probe this matter. While the allegations are painful to listen to, we must strive to be fair to all parties involved. We, however, wish to reiterate that the police force is an organization that does not operate outside of the laws of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and no officer will be tolerated if he or she chooses to do so. Police Abuse and allegations of police abuse are not policies of the RSVGPF. Any police officer who is found culpable for such allegations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The RSVGPF will make further updates on the investigation and actions to be taken shortly. Once again, we thank our citizens for continuing to work with RSVGPF to keep our nation safe.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the Calliaqua Police Station at 1-784-458-4200, Police Emergency at 911/99, or any police station or officer you are comfortable speaking with. Any information received would be treated confidentially.