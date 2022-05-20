Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley reiterated a call for all to accept Caricom as a “proper” Single Market and Economy as he warned that the objectives like those proposed as part of the Agri Investment Forum could run the risk of not being realized.

Rowley who joined several Caricom Heads of State in addressing the opening of the Forum which opened in Georgetown, Guyana called for a more rigid focus to be placed on the Single Market and Economy.

“We cannot as a small economy fight against the winds that are buffering us as they did so poignantly during the COVID-19 worse days to still be operating on the basis of yours versus me and mine be yours,” Rowley told those in attendance.

The T&T Prime Minister feels that the region must understand what it needs to do if it has to be self-sufficient as well as export agriculture and its related products.