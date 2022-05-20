While the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has not yet reached agreement on whether bloc leaders will attend the upcoming Summit of the Americas, the government of Suriname has served notice that it does not support a proposed boycott.

According to Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin, while President Chandrikapersad Santokhi agrees with CARICOM that the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela should be invited to the event, he believes the regional bloc should avoid making an emotional decision on the matter.

“The president favours a realistic and pragmatic approach,” Ramdin said.

According to Santokhi, the advantages of participating in the June 6-10 summit in Los Angeles at the highest political level should be weighed against the disadvantages of not attending.