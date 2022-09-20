Summer Walker and Ciara are making magic again as they teased a new collaboration on the way. The artists came together on Walker’s award-winning album Still Over It on the single “Ciara’s Prayer.”

On Sunday, Ciara shared a tweet that left fans excited. “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?” she asked.

The tweet was shared with a blurred photo of what looks like two women on the flatbed of a truck. The photo showed two women, but they couldn’t be recognized.

On Monday, a snippet from the track was also shared showing Ciara and Summer wearing matching dresses that looked like gold-toned tape in an abstract design on their body.

The video might be dated as it does not show Summer pregnant. The singer’s last pregnancy posts were in mid-August, showing off her burgeoning stomach.

In the meantime, fans also reacted with excitement at the news. “Are we really ready for this VIDEO tho?,” one fan asked.

“Ciara enlisting Summer Walker for her new single is such a smart + right choice. She’s trying to make this one COUNT. I see you, CiCi!,” another wrote.

The track will be featured on Ciara’s upcoming eighth studio album.