Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will leave the State on Sunday to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly which is taking place in New York City.

The General Assembly is presenting an opportunity for world leaders to consider and debate how they can collectively solve the shared problems and create a more sustainable, more just future for all.

Apart from the General Debate, there will be a high-level meeting to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities on September 21,

A high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons will be held on September 26.

On Monday, September 19, two high-level events convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres — the Transforming Education Summit and the Sustainable Development Goals Moment — will be held.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday September 24th.