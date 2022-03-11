Chelsea supporters have been urged to stop chanting in support of the club’s owner Roman Abramovich.

Fans sang Abramovich’s name during Chelsea’s win at Norwich on Thursday.

Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK’s Technology minister Chris Philp said fans need to remember Abramovich has close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose regime has committed “barbaric acts” in Ukraine.

The sanctions, that were imposed on Thursday, mean Abramovich is currently unable to sell the club, though a special licence granted by the government is allowing Chelsea to keep operating.

Philp says the terms of that licence could be altered to allow a sale to go through.