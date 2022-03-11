The EU is set to fund further military support for Ukraine, according to its foreign affairs chief.

Josep Borrell was speaking to reporters as he arrived for the resumption of an EU leaders summit in Versailles this morning.

The bloc has already approved 500m euros of military aid via the European Peace Facility.

Most, though not all, of that cash was due to go on providing so-called “lethal assistance” to Ukraine, via willing member states.

It was the first time the EU had helped provide weapons to a country under attack, in what was described as a “watershed moment”.

Today Mr Borrell said he had proposed to “double our contribution with 500 million more on military warfare to the Ukrainian armed forces”.