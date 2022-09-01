The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) recently hosted a food safety and water quality training, with the aim of building the capacity of environmental health personnel, to monitor food and water quality and to investigate food and water borne disease outbreak.

St. Lucia’s Chief Environmental Health Officer Parkar Ragnanan welcomed CARPHA’s support and said this will assist tremendously in the monitoring of water quality and determining the wholesomeness of food.

He said, “I think this training would put us in a very good position to be able to analyze the quality of the water that is in distribution and therefore this is a brilliant initiative.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar George says this training is very important and will assist St. Lucia in reducing the impact of food and water borne diseases.

CARPHA will provide training, equipment and lab facility to conduct the micro-testing of food and water.