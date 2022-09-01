Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed his appreciation for the educators of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said that the nation’s educators as well as those being educated are of great importance, not just to him and the government, but the entire country.

“The educators and those who are being educated, they are all of great importance to our country and certainly to me personally under the government. You know, I’m a former teacher and teaching is a noble and blessed profession. It’s a calling. It’s a vocation. And that’s why I tell you, I’m very bewildered. That person would want to just abandon their students. I mean, you do that only for life and death reason,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves urged teachers that had not taken the COVID-19 or have so far refused comply with the requisite testing to return to work, not to follow ‘flawed political advice’, and to take up the government’s offer to return to the classroom, assuring them that they can still continue to pursue their case against the government.