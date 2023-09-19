The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has restated its position of support for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 15 member grouping maintains this support despite concerns it has expressed about some of the hindrances faced in achieving the UN mandate by 2030.

Dominica’s President Charles Savarin, speaking at the SDG Summit at the United Nations, said CARICOM’s position on the path towards achieving the SDGs has been clearly outlined in several debates and intergovernmental negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations.

Savarin said CARICOM endorses the political declaration set out by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in a renewed call for all member states to re-commit towards this transformative process.

He said that CARICOM is therefore calling for urgent action from the international community to reform the international financial architecture and ensure an enabling environment for developing countries to actively participate in and benefit from the global economy.