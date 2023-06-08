The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Wednesday noted “with deep concern reports of death, injuries and displacement in our sister member state, Haiti,” as a result of heavy rains and flooding over the past weekend, and the earthquake on Tuesday.

“Our sincere condolences go out to those who now grieve the loss of loved ones, homes and livelihoods,” the 15-member grouping said in a brief statement.

“We extend our arm of friendship to the Government and people of Haiti at this very challenging time and assure them of the continued support and solidarity of member states of the region as they seek to recover from these disasters,” the statement added.

The latest provisional assessment by the Haitian authorities, Wednesday noted that 51 people had died as a result of rains, 140 were injured and 18 others missing.

The Departmental Emergency Operation Centers (COUD) said nearly 40,000 families have been affected.