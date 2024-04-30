Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo Adams, during a recent press conference discussed the integration of the ICC T20 Trophy Tour and launch of VincyMas 2024.

Mr. Adams, said that the trophy, upon its return from the Grenadine Island of Bequia on Friday will join a VincyMas DNA parade which will see various aspects of SVG’s carnival on display, from t shirt bands, mas band costumes, jouvert and more.

“When the ICC Trophy gets back from Bequia, we have what we call the DNA Parade, where we’re looking at the DNA of our culture. And so that parade will go around Kingstown, accompanied by the ICC Trophy, and in that parade, we’ll have traditional characters of VincyMas. So we’ll have some of our boom drum and steel pan, etc, and some of our monkey band and those traditional characters. Accompanying that parade will be representatives from the t -shirt aspect of VincyMas, because you know that has been, for VincyMas, a very unique aspect for many years, and the carnival costumes. So we will basically have what you would see on the streets of Vincimas going around town, demonstrating the culture of the VincyMas. And that goes around town with the ICC Trophy and culminates back at the Heritage Square.” He said.

Mr. Adams said that upon their return to the heritage square, it is at that point persons will witness the kickoff of the “VincyMas Super Bowl”, where persons will be given an opportunity take pictures with the ICC T20 trophy. This will then be followed by the VincyMas launch party.

The merger between ICC Men’s T20 tournament and launch of VincyMas 2024 has been tagged as “Runs & Rhythm”.