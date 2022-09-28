Cardi B wants others to learn from her mistakes as she shared that she lost a multimillion-dollar deal because she was unable to take it up during the time her recent assault and battery case was going on.

Cardi B shared a moment of reflection on Tuesday afternoon as she noted that she has learned a valuable lesson because she had to turn down the offer due to her courthouse demands. “My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court,” she said.

She added, “Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

The incident that the rapper is speaking about is the recent 2018 Flushing bar case which saw her pleading guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The charges stem from the beating of two strip club bartenders but despite the case going on since 2018, the rapper avoided jail time for the misdemeanors thanks to her clean criminal record.

The rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service. According to prosecutors, Cardi B orchestrated the attack on the sisters, who are bartenders, because she suspected that her husband had allegedly cheated on her with one of the women.

According to the Queen’s District Attorney’s office, Cardi was at a club in College Point where the women worked and where Offset was performing with the Migos.