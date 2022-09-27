Courts Ready Cash played host to over one hundred professionals and entrepreneurs from the OECS countries of Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts, St Lucia and St Vincent at a professional networking session which included the launch of the Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans, Broadening Horizons Training and Workshop Sessions Registration. This event was streamed live on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from the Courts Ready Cash Branch 7 King George V Street in Dominica and featured addresses from representatives from Courts Ready Cash and the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce in a collaborative effort to encourage entrepreneurs in the OECS to get the information and Training they need to succeed.

Unicomer through, Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans offers loans for persons seeking financial assistance for their business, along with the support required for the success of their business. To this end the Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans – Broadening Horizons Training and Workshop Program is provided at no cost to the participants and seeks to facilitate growth and development of our local entrepreneurs. This includes a twelve-week training program of intense market research and brand marketing; administrative management, financial management and business pitch presentation skills. At the end of the programme participants will also have the opportunity to access a share of $10,000 in funding toward their business. “The implementation of this program through or Courts Ready Cash Brand is timely as we seek to continue to provide opportunities for business, community and economic growth and to facilitate the development of our professionals and to a greater extent our business community.” Said Bobette Bolton, OECS Brand Manager Courts Ready Cash.

The Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loan Broadening Horizons Training and Workshop program is open to all entrepreneurs residing in the OECS countries of Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts, St Lucia and St Vincent. Register now at www.readyfinancecaribbean.com and select the Ready Cash tab. The deadline to register is September 30, 2022. For further information contact the Courts Ready Cash Offices at in Kingstown.