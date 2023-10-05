Leaders from the Caribbean are being welcomed to Ottawa, Canada in an effort to strengthen ties.

This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will co-chair the first Canada-CARICOM summit on Canadian soil, alongside the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, the current Chair of CARICOM. It will run from October 17th to 19th 2023

The summit is expected to highlight Canada’s strong ties with the Caribbean and provide an opportunity for leaders to continue to strengthen cooperation and chart a better future for people in both regions.

According to Loop News, during the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will highlight the importance of reinforcing democratic values, promoting human rights and the rules-based international order, and strengthening coordination on regional security, including responding to the ongoing security, political, and humanitarian crises in Haiti.

The leaders will also engage with Canadian business leaders and investors to further commercial opportunities in the region.