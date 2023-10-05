Road fatalities in Jamaica have surpassed 300 despite the fact that there have been fewer crashes reported.

This is according to information provided by Jamaica’s Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and Road Safety Unit (RSU).

303 people have been killed on Jamaica’s roads as of Tuesday October 2nd, those deaths occurring from 282 crashes.

Of note is that despite surpassing the 300 mark, fatalities have decreased by 16 per cent, while fatal crashes are down 10 per cent this year when compared to the similar period in 2022.

The RSU noted that to date, pedestrians account for 19 percent of the road users who died in Jamaica since the start of 2023; private motor vehicle drivers account for 18 per cent; private motor vehicle passengers account for 10 per cent; and motorcyclists account for 33 per cent.